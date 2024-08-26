Raiders Alum Wants Current Team to Make Its Own History
In less than two weeks, the Las Vegas Raiders will open up the 2024 NFL season in Los Angeles against their division rivals, the Los Angeles Chargers.
It will be the first time we see the results of the work this Raiders team has put in all offseason. New head coach Antonio Pierce and new offensive coordinator Luke Getsy will have something to prove. It will be their first chance to put the whole league on notice and let them know this Raiders team is coming each and every week.
When the Raiders made Pierce the official head coach, not only current Raider players showed their support, but also former Raider Hall-of-Fame players and alumni.
Pierce has his team feeling the Raiders culture. His plan and visions lines up exactly with what it is all about.
"I said this many times, I think the guy that is in front of the room on Monday morning, the guy that is in front of the room throughout the course of the week and the guy that is in the room [is] as important on Sunday morning is giving you the last message and kind of sets the agenda the personality," said Raiders Hall of Famer Howie Long in an interview with the Las Vegas Review-Journal.
" ... And I always say this, being great on Sunday is not about Sunday. It is about Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday. It is showing up and being great every day. And that is in the meeting room, that is working out, that is getting treatment, that is practice. You know it is a mindset. And you know it makes what Maxx [Crosby] is doing more impressive. Because when I got there, you know I had Art Shell. I had Gene Upshaw. I had Ted Hendricks. I mean the list goes on and on. So, you did not have to look far. ... I did not have to look very far to see greatness. Maxx is kind of brining it back. I do not want to say on his own because he has teammates, and that is great. He is lifting the organization back up. And I think history is a good thing to celebrate and I think you should honor it and respect it. I think the people that I saw last night, that came before me played with me and played after me, they all want this team to make their own history."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.