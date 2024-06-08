Raiders' Andre James Reveals Toughest DT to Block
There is no shortage of talented defensive tackles in the NFL.
Despite Aaron Donald’s recent retirement, many players man the middle of a defensive line and disrupt the opposing offense’s flow. For example, two will square off in the AFC West this year: Kansas City Chiefs star Chris Jones and new Las Vegas Raider Christian Wilkins.
Raiders center Andre James has blocked his fair share of centers in his time in the league. Some he has handled with aplomb, while others have gotten the best of him.
But there is one defensive tackle who stands out to James. He revealed the toughest defensive tackle he has had to block in his career to defensive end Maxx Crosby on the latest episode of his podcast, The Rush with Maxx Crosby.
“My first couple years, I went against Linval Joseph,” he said. “Dude is massive. He’s a house. He gets that wide stance, and he’s got that elbow brace on. Bro, I look at him on tape, and I don’t even see a center. You watch him from that back angle, you’re like, ‘Where’s the center even at?’ Dude is a house. Blocking him my first couple years, just moving him is impossible.”
James revealed another name in today’s landscape that he finds difficult to block.
“Nowadays, I think Dexter Lawrence,” he said. “Playing him last year, he’s on another level with what he’s doing. He’s just a wrecking ball of a human. Watching what he did to people on tape, I’ve never seen anyone do that to anyone on tape. Grown men, he would throw them around. He was wrecking them. Hats off to him; it was fun playing against him last year.”
Overall, James is impressed with the defensive line talent in the NFL in this day and age.
“It seems like every week in the NFL, you got a dawg across from you,” he said. “Every week, there’s someone who’s the best at what they do, and you have to bring your hard hat and f—ing lunch pail because it’s going to be a battle.”
James will continue to face more talented defensive linemen, so he will have to be ready every week.
Click here to watch the full podcast episode with James and Crosby.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.