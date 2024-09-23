Raiders' Antonio Pierce After Loss: 'We've Got to Do Something to Fix It'
The Las Vegas Raiders offense has struggled to run the ball for the second consecutive season. Last season, it was running back Josh Jacobs and an offensive line that was familiar with each other. This season, it is running back Zamir White and all of the Raiders’ running backs struggling behind a rebuilt offensive line.
Like last season, the Raiders have one of the worst ground games of any offense in the National Football League, and it has started to cause problems for them again. The Raiders would be wise to solve this issue sooner rather than later, as it has handcuffed Offensive Coordinator Luke Getsy’s ability to call plays successfully.
Raiders coach Antonio Pierce acknowledged that changes need to be made to get the Raiders rushing attack started. The lack of a running game is hurting the team in more ways than one. Without a running game, the Raiders have been unable to sustain drives, leaving their defense on the field for far too long.
The Raiders offense struggled to do much of anything correctly. However, this season, the unit’s inability to get its ground game going could be its fatal flaw. The Raiders must determine the problem and make the necessary changes.
“We got to do something to fix it,” Pierce said after the game. “If it's to throw it open up the run, I mean, scheme, players, coaching. I mean, said it before, I'm not going to sit here and just keep watching it. It's just not good enough. 3.4, two yards last week. That's not us. That's not the identity. That's not what I want it to look like. That's not what our team is going to be, and we got to work on it.”
The Raiders' offense may have to base its game plan around protecting the quarterback and using the pass to open up the run. The Raiders' offense desperately needs help, and they should potentially already consider making some changes to personnel and scheme. That is if they hope this season will be as foundational as many around the organization had hoped.
The Raiders coaching staff must figure this out as soon as possible.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again. Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.