Raiders' Antonio Pierce Gives Thoughts on Jaguars' Star Rookie
The Las Vegas Raiders have an interesting matchup in Week 16. The Raiders will face an AFC South opponent in the Jacksonville Jaguars at Allegiant Stadium.
This battle can determine the first overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Many will have eyes on the matchup especially fans of other teams that are at the top of the draft board as well.
The Silver and Black are looking to snap their 10-game losing streak. The matchup is winnable for either side. But for the Raiders, a win will give them a chance to celebrate something small that they have not felt since Week 4. The Raiders will have their hands full stopping the offensive weapons that the Jaguars present.
The Jaguars rookie wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. has been one of the best rookies in the league. Thomas is a threat anytime he is on the field. A true playmaker with a lot of speed. The Raiders have to make sure they know where Thomas is lined up on every play. Thomas was drafted in the 1st round of the 2024 NFL Draft.
"He [Jaguars WR Brian Thomas Jr.] is a problem," said Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce. "He is a young problem. It sucks you know because they are not having a season that they want to have. He is not getting enough recognition, but he is a really good football player. Vertical, down the field, you know run after the catch, YAC, big powerful strong individual. We are going to have our hands full with him."
The Jaguars have been doing a great job over the last few weeks making sure Thomas is getting the ball or being targeted. Against the Raiders young secondary, it will be no different. They know what they want to do against the Raiders' defense and it is up to them to stop it.
The Raiders pass rush is going to be a key to victory. If they can get after the Jaguars quarterback Mac Jones, it will keep Thomas from making plays down the field. The Las Vegas pass rush was good last week even without star defensive end Maxx Crosby. The defense has played well, and they want to keep the trend going on Sunday.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.