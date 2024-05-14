Raiders' Antonio Pierce is Excited About Rookie CB Decamerion Richardson's Potential
The Las Vegas Raiders entered the NFL Draft as one of the primary teams in a position to select one of the best cornerbacks available with the No. 13 pick. However, the draft went unexpectedly, as a record number of quarterbacks were chosen within the first 12 picks, which left the Raiders to draft one of the best overall players in the draft, Brock Bowers.
The Raiders lost veteran cornerback Amik Robertson in free agency. While they have veteran cornerbacks Jack Jones and Nate Hobbs, who they expect to continue playing well next season, and they hope second-year cornerback Jakorian Bennett takes a step forward this season, the Silver and Black undoubtedly needed to add to their cornerback unit.
Although the Raiders didn’t use their first-round pick on a cornerback, they did use their fourth-round pick on one. The Raiders selected cornerback Decamerion Richardson from Mississippi State with the 112th pick in the draft. Richardson, a two-year starter with Mississippi State, appeared in over 40 games and had over 25 starts.
He registered over 170 tackles during that time frame. Richardson ran a 4.30 40-yard dash at the 2024 NFL Combine, impressing the Raiders enough to add him to their roster.
The Raiders had made a few additions to their defense this offseason but needed to add to the unit’s depth. Depending on how long it takes Richardson to develop and get playing time, he could be a diamond in the rough for the Silver and Black. Raiders Coach Antonio Pierce was impressed with Richardson’s physical attributes.
"Man, a sponge, but first of all, I can't make him taller, right?" Pierce said. "He stood up the other day, and I said, 'Damn!' And then we watch him run, 'Wow.' And then when you talk to him, you're talking about a guy that just loves ball, all ball, all ball, right? He's about ball and his horses.
“But more importantly, once you get him here, he's a sponge, and we can mold him to what we want. And when we looked at the draft, we wanted to get bigger, we wanted to get longer, we wanted to get faster, and we wanted to get tougher, and he fits all those."
