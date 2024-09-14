Raiders' Antonio Pierce on Learning the West Coast Offense
For Las Vegas Raiders coach Antonio Pierce, most things are new to him.
This is his first season as a full-time head coach. Pierce comes with experience on the defensive side and playing the game at the highest level and achieving a Super Bowl victory.
Pierce keeps his mind open when it comes to listening to his players and coaching staff. He wants to learn everything about his players and everything that goes into the offenses and defenses.
We do not usually see that from a head coach. Some, whether they say it or not, emphasize one side of the ball. Pierce is all in, and we are seeing that with him, learning this new Luke Getsy offense.
"I am with the offense. One, this is my first year ever being in the West Coast offense," Pierce said on Friday. "There is a lot of verbiage, a lot of communication. Just the concepts, the rhyme, the reason. I have played against it for a bunch of years. Coached against it. But first time dealing with it on a day-to-day basis. There is a lot of good stuff there. But like anything, I don't care if we are talking offense or defense. You got to put in reps. You got to put in time. You got to gel. You got to get the same group out there. Constantly talking through it. I think Luke [Getsy] is doing a good job of it. Even last week, regardless of the outcome, that game plan we have worked on for quite a bit of time. Now, the execution did not show up, and that is where we got to get better at.
"I think every head coach in the NFL talks about Week 1, Week 2 -- You want to see that jump. I think for us, that is something we harped on all week. Not just offensively but the entire team, staff and coaching. Myself as well. Just making that improvement from week to week.
This Raiders' offense will get to make adjustments and show if they can put all this potential together on Sunday when they take on the Baltimore Ravens.
