Raiders' Antonio Pierce Pleased With What He's Seen in the Trenches
Any success the Las Vegas Raiders have this season will start in the trenches -- on both sides of the ball.
Fortunately for the Raiders, their offensive and defensive lines are two of their best units.
Both groups have been progressing in camp, something Coach Antonio Pierce has enjoyed seeing.
"I like what we're doing offensively, getting off the rock, physical, getting to the second level," Pierce said at training camp on Monday. "I like the little nastiness that we're starting to build amongst our offensive line and that group. Just finishing down the field, finishing blocks, putting guys on the ground ... finishing, truly finishing.
"I think up front, defensively, we got some really good players on that side of the ball. Hard to block. I think Maxx [Crosby] has had a tremendous camp. Christian [Wilkins] as well. Byron Young. Malcolm Koonce. those guys, Adams Butler, those guys have really stepped up.
"And then Tyree [Wilson], the last couple of days, we started to see those strides. I think he's getting his legs underneath him, and again, just moving him around, and again, only a second-year player, not a lot of snaps. I see improvement there as well."
The Raiders made some big moves up front on both sides of the ball this offseason. The most turnover, of course, was on the offensive side, as the Silver and Black signed two starting-caliber free agents in Andrus Peat and Cody Whitehair while also drafting two valuable linemen in Jackson Powers-Johnson and DJ Glaze.
Defensively, of course, the Raiders added one of the top defensive tackles in all of football in Christian Wilkins.
The best part about having a strong offensive and defensive line is both units bring out the best in each other in practice.
"I feel like I'm having a good camp," Peat said at training camp on Tuesday. "I recognize that I still need to get better and keep working my craft, keep working my technique. At any point in your career, you can always get better. So I've been just trying to hone in on that and go against some of the best rushers. Maxx and Malcolm -- I feel [Koonce] has been having a great camp as well, and he's a tough rusher to play against. So, it's definitely helping me become better."
