Raiders' Antonio Pierce's Thoughts on Offense's Slow Start
The Las Vegas Raiders are in the process of installing new Offensive Coordinator Luke Getsy’s offense.
They are in the process of installing Getsy’s offense against what has the potential of being one of the best defenses in the National Football League, all while conducting a competition for the starting quarterback position. This has led to some hiccups for the offense during practices this offseason.
Raiders coach Antonio Pierce is not worried about the growing pains of installing a new offense.
"We've still got training camp,” Pierce told reporters on Thursday. “So that's the good part. This is what I would say, and I know it might come up in the other question. I don't think the offense is behind. I think the offense is where every team that has a new offensive coordinator and head coach, is at right now.”
Pierce, a former Super Bowl-winning linebacker, notes that even if they weren’t installing a new offensive scheme against one of the best defenses in the league, the Raiders' offense is where most offenses are in comparison to their defense at this point in the offseason.
“I don't think I've ever heard a team say, 'Man, the offense is way ahead of the defense right now,' in June,” Coach Pierce said. “It's going to be the opposite. It's always the defense that is ahead of the offense. Where I think our guys are doing a good job is Luke Getsy and that offensive staff. They've thrown everything at the guys.
“They got the playbook. Just asked them today, 'Hey guys, is everything in? Luke [Getsy] is everything in?' And he shook his head, 'Yes, it is AP.' Okay cool. So now that's what we'll use the next five weeks. We'll get together as a staff when we get back in training camp, okay less is more. I live in that world less is more. And who are we? What is our true identity? We'll figure that out more in pads, but I think when you give the volume anywhere, I don't care what offense you're with. It's going to be some ups and down days. It's the learning curve.”
Pierce wisely pointed to how the Raiders' defense looked when Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham installed his defense when he arrived in Las Vegas a few years ago. The Raiders initially struggled but now have a formidable defense.
“Do you remember three years ago with us with Patrick Graham? It wasn't pretty,” Pierce said. “Look where we are at today. So, one of our pillars is process. And I told our guys, 'Don't get frustrated, just trust the process.' And I know it's repetitive; it's a cliche deal, but it's true. Just trust the process. And again, it's on us as coaches to take out the things that we just can't get right.”
Much of the growing pains surrounding the Raiders' offense are because they are learning a new playbook and have many new players. Still, Pierce also feels it is the players' responsibility to learn as much as possible, as quickly as possible.
“But it's also up to you as players to get it right,” Pierce said. “To study your playbook, right? To come back July 23 more dialed in and more focused, more of an understanding of what to expect, what the calls are, the vocabulary. That's your job. You're a pro football player. You come prepared come July 23rd. I think you'll see growth as we go through training camp."
