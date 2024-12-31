Raiders' Antonio Pierce Sounds Off on Young Core's Development
The Las Vegas Raiders will head into the final week of the season looking to take down AFC West rival, the Los Angeles Chargers to close out the season with a three-game winning streak.
The Raiders are coming off back to back wins for the first time all year and head coach Antonio Pierce wants his players to take momentum into the offseason.
Pierce is trying to leave the season on a high note as well. He does not know if he will return to coach the Silver and Black next season.
Pierce has done a great job getting these players ready to play every week. The season was filled with injuries to key players all year. He, along with his coaching staff still has found a way to have these players being successful at their respective positions.
Every time they have used the next man up mentally, that player has taken full advantage of their opportunity.
"Yeah, no doubt. I mean, all these guys constantly played, 20 plus guys played again," said head coach Antonio Pierce. "And the one I'll talk about, and it went back to training camp, DJ Glaze. I mean, when you don't talk about offensive lineman, you don't mention his name. I know he had some penalties early on, but each and every week just accountable. You don't see pressure coming from this side. He does a good job in the run game, could get better there and understanding that. But for a guy who I didn't expect to start as much as he started and play the way he's played consistently, it goes back to training camp, and I've been speaking highly of him. Isaiah Pola-Mao would be another one, for example. Jonah [Laulu] and Zach Carter inside.
"I thought those two D-tackles, over the last six weeks, have constantly improved. And we've seen them constantly make plays and put themselves in a position to earn more reps. And then, obviously, you can't speak enough about Tre Tucker as well. I thought an outstanding job yesterday. Some good opportunities there for him. Big time catch down at the end zone. Just improving, then we put him back there as the returner, and I think he had a 10 plus return."
