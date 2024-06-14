Raiders' Antonio Pierce Was Intentional in Blending Different Levels of Experience on His Staff
Las Vegas Raiders coach Antonio Pierce made sure to surround himself with experience this offseason.
The first-year full-time Raiders coach brought in longtime NFL coaches like Marvin Lewis, Joe Philbin and Rob Ryan, all of whom have been coordinators, with the former two having experience as head coaches.
At the same time, Pierce added coaches who have minimal experience coaching in the league. Mixing the staff with these two extremes was intentional.
"Yeah, [it was intentional] just because of time, technology," Pierce said on Thursday. "You think Marvin Lewis can go in there and go crazy on that computer and Rob Ryan and Joe Philbin? No. Then you got some guys that [are] straight out of college and some younger guys coming from the college ranks and other places that are really tech savvy.
"Then you got guys that's been head coaches, coordinators at different levels and been in different systems. And in some systems that we really studied in the last two years prior to me taking over. You look at a guy like Robbie Leonard with Baltimore and then Gerald Alexander with Pittsburgh. You talk about guys that came from organizations and places that play football the right way. And the more intel and people you can grab from those places, the better we are. And more importantly, good people.
"And I think for all of us -- and I talk about it -- we always say we coach the players, but coaches need to be coached. And when you have the expertise of a Marvin Lewis, a Joe Philbin, the years of a Rob Ryan, which I'm sure was an entertaining conversation yesterday for you guys, man, how do you pass that up? And I'm really excited that they want to be here next to myself and the rest of our staff because they can do other things, right? Does Marvin Lewis really need to coach? Not really? Joe Philbin? Not really. Rob Ryan? I mean, they've been in the game 30-plus years, all those gentlemen."
Pierce has made it known that he is reliant on his coaches' experience, as he is open to hearing out all the voices in the building.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.