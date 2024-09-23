Raiders' AP Frustrated With Rushing Attack in Sunday's Loss
The Las Vegas Raiders were stunned in its home opener in a 36-22 loss at the hands of the winless Carolina Panthers, falling to 1-2 on the year.
After an impressive Week 2 win over Baltimore, Pierce was very frustrated with the offensive performance against the Panthers, generating just 55 total rushing yards on 16 attempts. The Raiders are yet to rush for 100 yards this season and have not been able to maintain a rush attack.
“Scheme wasn't good enough, the design of the plays wasn't good enough today,” Pierce said postgame. “What we thought was going to work, didn't work, and on the grass, we didn't execute nor did we put up forth the effort that we had put up in games past.”
Running back Zamir White had 10 carries for only 34 yards, combining for just 58 yards on 19 carries over the past two games.
Without being able to establish the run all day, the Raiders were consistently struggling with long down and distances that led to several drives resulting in zero points. A few late drives in garbage time made the score look much closer than it really was.
“I mean just first and 10, the next down is probably second and eight, second and nine, majority of the time so if you can't win on early downs, the teams are going to just keep teeing off on us and have their full arsenal of third-down menu and that's really what you're seeing," Pierce said. "So until we can do better either running the ball, being more productive, get some positive plays on first and second down it's not gonna be good but you know we got to work at it, you know, it's a long season it's week three, we're going into the lab and we really got to chip away tomorrow."
On a positive note, second-year wide receiver Tre Tucker had a career-high performance with seven receptions for 96 yards and a touchdown. Backup quarterback Aidan O'Connell entered into the ballgame late in the game and showed promise with 82 passing yards and a touchdown.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.