Raiders Are a Talented Team Without a Quarterback
The Las Vegas Raiders suffered their seventh-straight loss on Sunday to their divisional rivals, the Denver Broncos. It was another winnable game for the Raiders, but offensive execution cost the Raiders in the second half. The Raiders are now 2-9, tied for the worst record in the NFL.
The Raiders had the young talent out there playing in Week 12. The Raiders defense held its own for most of the game, but at the end they ran out of juice. The defense gave the offense plenty of chances to win the game, but the offense had a costly interception and missed throws.
It did not get any better for the Raiders on the injury side, either. Starting quarterback Gardner Minshew II left the game on Sunday and is expected to miss the rest of the season with a broken collarbone.
Our Hondo Carpenter discussed the Raiders biggest need on a recent episode of the Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast.
"The Raiders are in a hunt for a franchise quarterback," said Carpenter. "That is the story of the game, if you are recapping this game. I thought Patrick Graham's defense did another very good job. Running out of gas in the fourth quarter because the team just put them in a position not to succeed. You saw even with all of the injuries on the defense today. I thought Decamerion Richardson a rookie getting his first start, I thought he looked really well."
"I thought the offensive coaching and play calling today, and you may look at the points and I agree with you, that is not enough to win in the National Football League. But I do not think the offensive coaching cost this team today at all. Some opportunities were execution errors that are on players. Players make those mistakes ... On and off the record that is exactly what they are saying. There were just mistakes on the field."
"The reality of the situation as Mark Davis sits and reviews his team and Tom Brady reviews it, Richard Seymour and as they look at this team and where it is. The reality is the Raiders are an NFL franchise that has a lot of talent but they do not have a quarterback. And in the National Football League, it does not matter how much talent you have, if you do not have a quarterback, you are not going to be able to win football games."
