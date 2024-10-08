Raiders Are Still Searching for Consistency
Since taking over as the coach of the Las Vegas Raiders, Coach Antonio Pierce has often said he does not want to ride a roller coaster of emotions that comes with any season in the National Football League.
Pierce noted he also did not his team to ride that roller coaster. Pierce made it clear he preferred a sense of consistency during practices and on game days. However, through the season’s first five games, the team has been anything but consistent.
"Yeah. I mean, that's something we haven't done yet,” Pierce said. “Still upstairs figuring it out now, right? But when I look at last week's or yesterday's game, I think the mindset was right. We came out with energy. We came out with purpose, from special teams to defense.
“The first quarter, we said we need to attack the first quarter. We did such. Then you got to do that each and every quarter, and again, going back to a lot of questions that's been asked today, if there's a momentum change, how do you weather the storm?
“I think that's where we’ve got to continue to get better at. That's a part of growth, not just for the players, our coaches, our entire team, of just being consistent, not blinking. It's a four-quarter game.”
Pierce noted that the team made comebacks from double-digit deficits on both of their wins this season, which gives them confidence when in similar situations. Pierce felt as if the team was missing a signature play to spark a comeback. He pointed out that the team had one of those moments in both of their wins this season.
“Look, our two wins came being down by 10 points, and early in that game, we were down by 10,” Pierce said. “So, there was still a chance. There was still hope there for us, and you’ve got to keep playing. You never know when that play is going to happen, right?
“Go back a couple of weeks ago, Week 2, Robert Spillane makes an interception. That gets us going. So, we just didn't have that play yesterday. And again, we’ve got to keep continuing to grow, and that's going to be a part of the process today and this week."
