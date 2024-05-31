Raiders Assistant Head Coach Marvin Lewis Believes DC Patrick Graham is Head Coaching Material
The Las Vegas Raiders enter this season with many new faces on their roster and many more new faces on their coaching staff. After naming Antonio Pierce as the team’s head coach earlier this offseason, Coach Pierce and the Raiders strategically added many coaches with decades of coaching experience around the National Football League to their coaching staff.
While there are many new faces on the coaching staff, Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham is still there. Graham was critical in the defense’s successful season last year. After the Raiders fired Josh McDaniels, Pierce allowed Coach Graham to fully develop the defense into one of the best in the league.
Although he would remain with the Silver and Black, Graham interviewed for multiple head coaching positions around the NFL this offseason. If the Raiders’ defense has another successful season, he will likely be in the running for even more head coaching positions next offseason.
Former Cincinnati Bengals head coach and current Raiders assistant head coach Marvin Lewis has enjoyed working with Graham since joining the team late last season. Graham turned what was once the team’s most significant weakness into arguably their biggest strength by playing to his players' strengths and getting the most out of the Raiders’ defense, which had few household names on it.
"It's been a real pleasure,” Lewis said. “I didn't know Pat [Patrick Graham]. I knew of Pat prior to last fall, but my opportunity to be around and with him in December and January and through this whole process has just been awesome.”
Lewis, a well-respected former head coach, said he fully supports Graham's eventual appointment as a head coach in the league. He believes Graham has earned the right to be considered for the position based on his work with the Raiders’ defense.
“And anybody that asked me, I'm very supportive of him becoming a head coach, hopefully in this next cycle,” Lewis said. “I think he's deserving, both from ability, knowledge, his ability to handle the players and so forth. I really am impressed each and every day. So, I'm trying to also be helpful to him as he goes forward with this process as well."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.