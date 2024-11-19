Raiders' Bitter AFC Losing Grip On Playoff Spot?
The Las Vegas Raiders continue to fall further back in the division and currently have less than a one-percent chance at making the playoffs, but the rest of the AFC West division's playoff hopes are still alive. But can the Denver Broncos hold onto the last playoff spot?
The Broncos had a rough start to their season, dropping the first two games, but have been able to flip their woes from early on in the year to getting back to and above .500. The win yesterday for the Broncos over the Atlanta Falcons was dominant.
The Broncos have not been able to make their way back to the playoffs since winning the Super Bowl in 2015. Since 2015, the team has a record of 52-79 and has not had a winning season in that eight-year playoff drought.
Their current record sits at 6-5 and they hold the seventh spot in the playoff picture, but teams are right on their tails.
Sitting today with a 65% chance of making the playoffs, the Broncos are being tailed by the Indianapolis Colts, whose record sits at 5-6, and even the Miami Dolphins have been making a bid at climbing back in the race, winning two straight games and end Week 11 with a 4-6 record.
The Broncos will run into the Raiders in Week 12, facing each other for the second time in this 2024-25 season. With the Raiders on a six-game losing streak currently, the Broncos may be in a position to extend their record to two games above .500 for the second time this season.
Broncos quarterback Bo Nix has been exceptional all season. He currently sits 15th in quarterback passing yards, with 2,275, and put up 307 passing yards against the Falcons yesterday. The Broncos have averaged 21.4 points per game, which is last in the AFC playoff picture.
The Broncos, though, have out-passed, out-rushed, and outscored their opponents on average this season, giving them their claim to be in the playoff conversation. If the Broncos want to end their eight-season playoff drought, they are in a stretch of their schedule where they can extend their wins going up against teams that have struggled this season.
The Raiders will host the Broncos for Week 12.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.