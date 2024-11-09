Raiders' Bitter AFC West Rivals Could Suffer Massive Blow
The Las Vegas Raiders are almost certainly not making the playoffs this season, as they are just 2-7 heading into Week 10.
What they can do, however, is hope that their AFC West rivals falter.
The Denver Broncos will face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this Sunday, and if the Buccaneers win the matchup, they will deal a severe blow to the Broncos' postseason hopes.
As a matter of fact, Denver's chances of landing a playoff berth will dip to 42 percent with a loss against Tampa Bay. If the Broncos win, however, their chances of making the postseason increase to 72 percent, per Pro Football Focus.
The Broncos were absolutely not expected to contend for the playoffs this year, but thanks to a stingy defense and some solid play from rookie quarterback Bo Nix, they are sitting at 5-4 heading into their pivotal matchup with the Bucs.
Las Vegas already faced Denver earlier this season, falling by a score of 34-18 in the Mile High City on Oct. 6. The Raiders will actually see the Broncos again in Week 11 and would have a chance to deliver a massive parting shot to them, particularly if Denver loses this week, as well.
Taking that clash would definitely represent a very sweet revenge for the Raiders.
Of course, it's unfortunate that it has come to this for Las Vegas.
After a strong close to the 2023 campaign, the Raiders were hoping that they would be a competitive football team this year. That has obviously not happened.
As a result of quarterback issues and a lack of a rushing attack, Las Vegas has struggled to get anything going offensively, wasting some decent efforts from its defense in the process.
The Raiders have also lost five games in a row, so they will be looking to snap their own skid when they face the Miami Dolphins this Sunday.
Las Vegas has made the playoffs just twice since 2003 and has not won a postseason game throughout that span, so the Raiders have certainly fallen on tough times.
At this point, Las Vegas has nothing else to look forward to but play spoiler.
