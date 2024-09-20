Raiders' Brock Bowers on Recent Praise From One of His Idols
Las Vegas Raiders rookie tight end Brock Bowers is already turning heads with his play through just two games.
Already one of the most highly-touted players in this year's NFL Draft, the two-time John Mackey Award winner has lived up to the hype so far. He comes off a 98-yard receiving outing in what was just his second-career game, nearly reaching triple digits before he even played the first home game of his professional career.
Bowers recently received the utmost praise from arguably the greatest tight end to ever play the game, future Hall of Famer and four-time Super Bowl champion, Rob Gronkowski.
"I mean, Brock Bowers, I was a big fan of him when he was with Georgia," Gronkowski said when he and Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams joined "Up & Adams" on Tuesday. "The guy's a winner. The guy is a playmaker. Whenever the ball is thrown to him, I love his explosiveness after the catch. And I feel like he's on track to be better than myself. I mean, I don't think he can dominate in the trenches the way I dominated in the trenches, but just overall, as a pass-catching tight end, I think he can surpass me in many situations.
"I mean, he already has 15 catches, the most by any rookie of all time in their first two games as a tight end. So, shout out to Brock Bowers. I'm a big fan; I can't wait to continue watching him."
Bowers recently spoke on receiving such praise.
"That was pretty sweet," he said, "just hearing him say that, just because I always looked up to him when I was little, like, watching him growing up. I mean, you want to be like him, so it's pretty cool hearing that."
Gronkowski recorded 546 yards and 10 touchdowns on 42 receptions his rookie year before leading the league with 17 touchdown receptions the following year, finishing that 2011 campaign with 1,327 receiving yards. He was named a first-team All-Pro for that sophomore season.
If Bowers continues on the trajectory he's already on, he could certainly go down as one of the greats when it's all said and done.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.