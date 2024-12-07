Raiders' Brock Bowers Primed to Break Rookie Record
The Las Vegas Raiders knew what they were doing when they drafted Brock Bowers in the first round, but little did they know the immediate impact he would provide the team and the franchise for seasons to come.
Bowers has collected many awards thus far this season, with the most recent being named Rookie of the Month for November. The star tight end has captured the hearts of the Raider Nation and is closing in on another prime rookie record that was just set last season.
Bowers currently leads the NFL in receptions, with 84, and is now just two receptions away from tying the most receptions in a season by a rookie tight end, which is currently being held by Detroit Lions' Sam LaPorta, which he set in 2023.
Receptions have been the name of the game for Bowers this season, averaging 10.5 yards per reception, as well as totaling four receiving touchdowns this season. Many fans have shown their appreciation to Bowers this season on social media; a few examples are listed below.
When breaking down the numbers that Bowers has put up, NBC's Pete Prisco went as far as to say that if Bowers keeps up his production, he can cement his name in history as one of the best rookie tight ends of all time.
"He is the best tight end in the league right now," Prisco said.
Bowers caught fire in Week 5, ironically, that is when the Raiders' losing streak began as well. Since Week 5, Bowers is averaging eight receptions a game and has averaged 83.5 yards. He has also gone over 100+ receiving yards over that span, most recently dropping 140 receiving yards against the Kansas City Chiefs.
With the Raider's last five games of the season coming up, Bowers and the Raiders still have opportunities to right the ship. While playoffs and a division crown are not possible, showcasing the young talent the Raiders possess is when trying to get fans excited for what could be in 2025.
Bowers will need three receptions to pass LaPorta's record, but with five games remaining and the numbers have dropped over his dominant stretch, Bowers may be able to blow that record out of the water.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.