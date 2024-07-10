Raiders' Budding Defensive End Receives High Praise from NFL Expert
After adding former Miami Dolphins defensive lineman Christian Wilkins, the Las Vegas Raiders are expected to have one of the best defensive lines in the National Football League this season. Wilkins joins a defensive line that contains veteran defensive end Maxx Crosby and last year’s seventh-overall pick Tyree Wilson, amongst others. Arguably, the most significant X-factor for the Raiders defensive line this season will be defensive end Malcolm Koonce.
Koonce enters a contract season after having a quiet first three and a half seasons in the league. The veteran defensive lineman emerged as a dependable option over the second half of last season after the Raiders fired Josh McDaniels.
NFL expert Brian Baldinger recently analyzed game film, focusing on Koonce’s play during the Raiders’ Christmas Day victory over the Kansas City Chiefs.
“Christmas Day, this was a great matchup,” Baldinger said. “The Raiders came to play. So did Malcolm Koonce of the Raiders. Watch him taking on Jawaan Taylor, gets off the block, down goes [Isiah] Pacheco. Was there a more productive pass rusher in the NFL in the last month of the season than Malcolm Koonce?
“Here he is coming on Mahomes. Mahomes steps up [Koonce] spins, down goes Mahomes. That's a nasty spin right there. In the run game, how about this take block right here? Switching assignments between the tackle and the tight end. Watch him set the edge and keep his outside arm free—he had six sacks, tackles for losses, forced fumbles, you name it.”
Baldinger noted how much the Raiders defensive line benefitted from Koonce’s superb effort against the Chiefs. Koonce, whose effort had been there the entire season, failed to deliver many sacks during the first half of last season. However, after McDaniels’ firing, Koonce received more playing time and eventually began to impact games.
“Watch this effort. Watch the elite take off here," Baldinger said. "Now, Mahomes is stepping up, but [Koonce] keeps coming. You just have to keep coming and hustling. Pretty soon, you might be able to get there. Then, when you get there, let Mahomes feel your punch. That’s pretty good right there.
“Maxx [Crosby] on one side, Malcolm on the other side. Here they come, right at you. One feeding the other, both dipping and ripping. Malcolm misses him. Maxx is chasing him. Malcolm finishes him, and flags are flying. Malcolm Koonce finished the season looking like a Raider! I can’t wait to see what he does this year.”
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.