Raiders C James Excited to Block for Zamir White
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White is in for a big third season.
White took the majority of snaps at the end of last season when Josh Jacobs went down with an injury. He played well, posting two 100-plus-yard rushing games.
Jacobs has since departed to the Green Bay Packers, so White takes over as the lead back. He will have to prove he can perform at last year’s pace throughout a full season.
No matter how he performs, his offensive line has his back. That unit is excited to block for White, namely center Andre James.
James joined defensive end Maxx Crosby on the latest episode of his podcast, The Rush with Maxx Crosby, to discuss his excitement level about blocking for White.
“He’s a dog,” he said. “You’ve seen his offseason videos. You know the type of energy he’s bringing running the rock. So, I’m excited to block for him. It was always fun blocking for Josh because the dude is going to run as hard as he can every chance he gets. But that’s the type of dude you want to block for. You want to block for dudes, you want to run downhill, who’s going to take those hits, who’s going to deliver those hits and just get back up and do it over again.”
White carried the rock 104 times last season, up from just 17 times in his rookie season. He rushed for 451 yards and a touchdown. He ran for 145 yards in an upset over the Kansas City Chiefs on Christmas Day and 112 yards in the season finale against the Denver Broncos.
White could benefit from Offensive Coordinator Luke Getsy’s scheme, which emphasizes the run game and favors running backs. Getsy’s Chicago Bears were at the top of the league in rushing in his two seasons there, so White has something to look forward to.
While the Raiders’ offensive line may be in a new situation as Jacobs is no longer there, they have a capable running back in Zamir White, who can prove he is ready to take on his biggest workload yet.
Even if he isn’t, the team has plenty of running back depth behind him.
