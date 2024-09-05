Raiders Can Establish Trench Play vs. Chargers
The Las Vegas Raiders are looking to set the tone in their first game of the season against their AFC West rivals, the Los Angeles Chargers.
The last time these two teams squared off, the Raiders dropped a franchise-record 63 points on the Chargers.
While that will not be the case in this game and was more the result of offensive frustration from their previous scoreless week, the Raiders still have a chance to open the year with a statement victory.
They can do that by winning the battle in the trenches.
The Raiders improved both their offensive and defensive lines this offseason, adding an influx of stars and young talent on both sides.
The Chargers also added to their offensive line, selecting star Notre Dame Tackle Joe Alt with the No. 5 overall selection in the 2024 NFL Draft. Alt forms an elite tackle duo with All-Pro Rashawn Slater.
However, those two talented tackles will face a dangerous Silver and Black edge-rushing duo in Maxx Crosby and Malcolm Koonce. Those two combined for 22.5 sacks last season, so Alt and Slater will have their hands full all day.
Few players try to establish themselves on the football field more than Crosby, and Koonce is looking to maintain his improvement from the second half of the 2023 season.
The Raiders will certainly try to make life difficult for Justin Herbert all day, and with a less-than-desirable group of pass-catchers, the Chargers’ star quarterback could be in for a long game.
On the offensive side of the ball, Kolton Miller and Thayer Munford will have their hands full with Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack. While the two are older, they were both effective last season.
The Raiders' top tackles must protect Gardner Minshew II, so they will need to be mindful of Los Angeles’ talented edge players.
However, the Raiders could have success against the Chargers’ interior players. Their interior offensive line could push the Chargers around and open up running lanes.
Coach Antonio Pierce’s offensive identity is establishing the run and dominating the trenches, which is what they should be able to do.
The Raiders will eventually be able to take shots downfield and record interceptions against the Chargers. First, though, they’ll need to set the tone in the trenches.
