Raiders Can Send a Message to the AFC West in Week 1
Last season, the Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers matchups were two of the more exciting games to watch in the National Football League that week for various reasons.
The two face off in the first game this season, making it another critical early-season match for both teams. The Chargers enter the season with a new coach, and the Raiders enter the first entire season for Coach Antonio Pierce.
The Raiders spent most of training camp just south of Los Angeles and will now return to Sofi Stadium to battle the Chargers again. With this being Pierce’s first Week 1 experience as a head coach, the fact that it is a divisional game and the Raiders hit the road again next week to face the Baltimore Ravens is arguably more important than last year’s matchups between the two teams, as losing against the Chargers would put the Raiders at risk of starting 0-2.
As the Raiders prepare to begin another season, they must find a way to win a game or two they are not favored to win. The Raiders are not favored to win either of their first two games, and the Chargers are the most winnable game out of their first two games this season. It is a vital game for the Raiders.
Both the Raiders and the Chargers enter the season with many unknowns. However, the Raiders had a chance to make the playoffs late into last season and have many of the players returning this season from last season's team. Getting off on the right foot is essential to this year’s Raiders team’s playoff chances.
Beating the Chargers in the season's first game and forcing a close game against Baltimore next week would be significant for the Raiders for many reasons. One of the main reasons is that the Chargers and Raiders will likely be competing against each other for a Wild Card playoff berth in this year’s playoffs, and the Week 1 matchup will undoubtedly play a part in who gets the berth. An early season win over the Chargers puts the Raiders in the perfect position to sweep them later this year, which would heighten the Raiders’ playoff chances.
The Kansas City Chiefs have won the AFC West for eight consecutive seasons and are favored to do so again. However, an early-season win against the Chargers — especially a convincing win — and a positive overall start could put the AFC West and the rest of the NFL on notice that this year’s Raiders team is legitimate.
