Raiders' CB Depth Will Be Something to Monitor
The Las Vegas Raiders got good play out of their cornerbacks last season.
However, despite some impressive performances, the room needed to be upgraded this offseason.
Jack Jones and Nate Hobbs were the only guaranteed starters at the end of the year, and there was little depth behind them. Going into the season, this is still likely the case.
The Raiders still need to find a starter opposite Jones on the outside. Hobbs will be the starter in the slot, but the Raiders are still looking for someone to lock down the opposite boundary.
Could that be Brandon Facyson? Could it be one of the rookies, either Decamerion Richardson or M.J. Devonshire? Does Jakorian Bennett get a shot after a rough start to his rookie season that caused his playing time to diminish?
There aren’t a lot of guarantees in the Raiders’ cornerback room, making that unit a question mark. How will the Raiders address some of these questions?
That’s up to Coach Antonio Pierce and Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham. Pierce and Jones are close, and he was one of the top contributors in the cornerback room last season, so he will likely be a leader in that room.
The Raiders have two rookies, Richardson and Devonshire, whom they did not draft highly. How much playing time are they ready for? With the lack of depth or starters in the cornerback room, they could see the field much earlier than expected.
Richardson is long, physical, and competitive, so he could be an intriguing candidate to start for Pierce. Devonshire also has some intriguing tools, but he was drafted much lower, so he could have an uphill battle to make the roster.
Is the Raiders’ lack of depth at cornerback alarming? Should they consider adding a free agent corner or two? Someone like Adoree’ Jackson or Stephon Gilmore? Or do they believe in the players they have and feel like the room doesn’t need any more additions?
These questions could become even more pressing as the offseason progresses. The Raiders will have to see how the room performs in OTAs and throughout training camp before answering those questions.
The Raiders may need to take a hard look at the cornerback room. Their depth – and starters – are worth monitoring before the season.
