Raiders CB Jakorian Bennett Insists He Has Improved This Offseason
The Las Vegas Raiders are expected to have one of the best defenses in the National Football League this season, mainly because of their talented defensive line. After years of trying to assemble a formidable defensive line, the Raiders finally solidified the unit by signing defensive lineman Christian Wilkins.
With the defensive line figured out, the Raiders’ defense’s most significant weakness is arguably their group of defensive backs. While talented, the group is relatively young and unproven, especially at cornerback. Last offseason, the Raiders drafted cornerback Jakorian Bennett in the fourth round of the NFL Draft. Bennett would begin the season as a starter before losing his starting position later due to injury and poor play.
Bennett said he feels different heading into this season.
“I feel a lot different; just kind of having that experience,” Bennett said. “Going through last year, learning from the guys that was in front of me last year, just kind of seeing what they were doing. I’m confident, my body feeling good, mind feeling good. I’m ready to roll.”
Bennett believes the positive experiences he had last year, such as beginning the season as a starter, and the negative experiences he had, such as losing his starting position, have helped him learn the game's nuances this offseason. He says his play recognition, among other things, has improved since the end of last season and will help him this season as he is again slated to begin the season as a starter.
“Probably, play recognition because the NFL game is totally different than the college game,” Bennett said. “So, it just kind of took that year for me to kind of really process, see what they were doing, see what they like to do, how they like to try to line up and beat us. I’ve kind of been in the film room.
“The type of player I am, there is really not too many people that can run past me, if anybody. If I can kind of just slow the game down and just not really rely on my physical attributes, thats a plus. So, I’ll continue to get in the film room, continue to find little nuggets here and there, little tips and just continue to play fast and play physical.”
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE