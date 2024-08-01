Raiders CB Nate Hobbs Has High Expectations as he Enters Contract Year
Under Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham, the Las Vegas Raiders’ defense has grown into one of the best in the National Football League over the last couple of seasons.
The unit finished last season near the middle of the league’s defenses in forced turnovers, with 22 takeaways. Of those 22 takeaways, 13 were interceptions. It had finished the previous season as the worst team in the league in takeaways, with only 13 total takeaways, only six of which were interceptions. Coach Antonio Pierce said an increased focus on creating turnovers was the significant reason behind the improvement.
"Yeah, [pass breakups] are cool, interceptions are great,” Pierce recently said at training camp. “Turning the ball over is something we want to do, and then we want to take it the other way. You saw that at the end of the season. Our defense really took a lot of pride in scoring defensive touchdowns. And that's the mindset now.”
Pierce believes veteran defensive back Nate Hobbs, who is entering a contract season, fully understands that, after last season, the veteran finished with multiple pass breakups but only one interception. Pierce has placed high expectations on Hobbs, who plays a significant role in the Raiders' defense.
“I think Nate understands that,” Pierce said. “This is a big year for Nate, right? Contract year, fourth year, we expect a lot from Nate. Nate could do a lot of things. Nate's a special player because he can cover, he's explosive, but more importantly, in the run game, and you'll see that today, he's physical. And he's a big asset for our team."
As the Raiders turn the page from a disappointing season, the defense entered training camp with a chip on its shoulder, as it will undoubtedly be the unit that leads the team this upcoming season. The Raiders' defensive backs are arguably the most significant question marks on what is a talented defense. It will be up to Hobbs to continue his impressive play from last season, as he is arguably the most talented defensive back on the team and will be one of the most critical parts of the defense this upcoming season.
