Raiders CB Nate Hobbs Looking to Take the Next Step
While they may not boast many household names, the Las Vegas Raiders have one of the most talented defenses in the league.
After a successful second half of last season, the Raiders are expected to produce one of the best defenses in the National Football League. One of the best players on the Raiders’ defense is defensive back Nate Hobbs.
The veteran cornerback is a cornerstone of the Raiders' defense, as Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham can play Hobbs at multiple spots. Hobbs believes his play has always spoken for itself, but he hopes to take on more of a leadership role in the locker room this season.
"I think my leadership and awareness,” Hobbs said. “My mama always told me, 'On the head and not the tail.' I was never the guy that wanted to be a 'leader.' I just wanted to go out there and play and do my best, and me having that passion, and swag, and whatever else I bring to the game, it's naturally always put me in a position where I have to lead. So, just stepping into it with ten toes and embracing it."
The veteran defensive back has been one of the team’s best players on defense over the last few seasons but still aims to get better. Hobbs said he competes for the love of the game more than anything else and that he leans on his fellow defensive backs to help keep his competitive juices flowing.
"I've always been a competitor,” Hobbs said. “I've always been a person that wanted to just be better. Like, I felt like I was never satisfied with playing good or being good. I could be better. When you get people around, like who we have around in the building, and you look at a day like, damn, man, I don't feel like I'm competing like maybe Jack Jones is or JB [Jakorian Bennett] or Bfac [Brandon Facyson], it's just like, you really here, if you really love it this, you don't do it for money.
“Ryan Clark talked today. He said you do it for selfish reasons. It sounds selfish, but like you do it because of that last name, for the pride of it. So, that's what fuels me, the pride of it, meaning, like that was a different dude. He was different at the highest level."
As the Raiders' defense enters what they believe will be a successful season, they’ll undoubtedly depend on Hobbs's leadership on and off the field. His ability to help lead one of the youngest defensive backfields in the NFL will play a pivotal factor in the team’s success this season.
