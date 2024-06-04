Raiders CB Nate Hobbs on Antonio Pierce
Las Vegas Raiders fans and players alike are excited for the official beginning of the Antonio Pierce era.
Pierce became the interim head coach in November last season when the team fired Josh McDaniels after a season and a half. When he took over, the energy changed in the locker room, and players were more loose and energized on the field.
Now, Pierce will lead the team in 2024 and help carry the momentum he created over a full season. Fans called strongly for him to become the full-time head coach, and players have bought in.
Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs is among those players who are fully behind Pierce. He discussed his feelings on Pierce when he joined defensive end Maxx Crosby (possibly Pierce’s most vocal advocate) on the latest episode of his podcast, "The Rush with Maxx Crosby."
“One thing he’s going to do, he’s going to let you be you," Hobbs said. “If he trusts you, if he pushes you out on that field, he’s going to let you be you. He understands that aspect of the game. He’s a players’ coach. Players’ coaches, if they can get the remedy down right, they’re the best ones. They understand not only how to let you be you, but they understand that you’re a person off the field, too. You’re a person outside of this building.”
Hobbs appreciates how much he respects Pierce not only as a coach but also as a human being.
“I know how to approach him, too, and handle him, too," Hobbs said. "So, that type of person that it’s genuine with on some real s---, you could go catch a dinner with him, you can go to the bar with this dude, have a little drink and talk, for real. Sunday comes, you’ll run through a wall for him. That combination is special.”
Raider Nation is excited about Pierce’s ability to get the team back to the playoffs after an impressive turnaround in 2023. The way he captivated the locker room and unleashed the defense convinced the front office he was the man for the job.
Pierce’s players fully believe that he can restore the Raiders. Now, he has to go out and show it.
Click here to watch the full podcast episode with Crosby and Hobbs.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.