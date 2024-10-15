Raiders CB Says Defense Needs Turnovers To Win
The Las Vegas Raiders (2-4) dropped its second-straight game on Sunday to the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium, and much was said from fourth-year cornerback Jack Jones following the loss.
“I mean, we got to go back to the drawing board, look at it and move on to the next day,” Jones said. “We can't sit and dwell on this too long cuz we got next week.”
The Raiders defense has gone two-straight games without a takeaway and the ability to flip the field and limit the offensive chances for their opponent is something that is severely lacking. They now rank 31st in the league in turnovers gained, with just two through six games.
“From my point of view, I think the biggest issue is no turnovers,” Jones said. “We don't have enough turnovers, you know what I'm saying? I feel like we're a good defense, and if we don't get turnovers, then it's going to be tough to get wins in this league.”
Jones and the rest of the defense held the Steelers to just 12 points in the first half and were firmly in the contest at the break, forcing two punts and a pair of red zone stops that led to field goals. The second half was much different as the Raiders were outscored 20-6 to end the ballgame.
“I mean, I felt like we were just clicking,” Jones said. “Everybody was doing their job and we had a couple turnovers that hurt us, we had a couple penalties that hurt us, and then it just kind of [was a] snowball effect you know what I'm saying? And then they took advantage of it.”
The Raiders had several defensive miscues that led to points including multiple missed tackles on a 36-yard touchdown run from Steelers running back Najee Harris. Jones was the last line of defense and could not get to Harris in time to knock him out of bounds before the pylon.
“We just got to tackle better,” Jones said. “I know everybody seen it, I got shook out there. That's a good example right there, I gotta be better tackling personally, and we got to be better as a team. I mean, it's starting to hurt us and make us lose games.”
Jones is a native of Long Beach, California and will be returning home this Sunday as the Raiders travel to play the Los Angeles Rams (1-4). He kept it short and sweet when asked about his thoughts on returning home.
“I mean, business is business, though,” Jones said. “So, we going out there to handle business.”
At two games under .500, the Raiders will have an optimal chance to battle through the middle of their season and get a win against a struggling Rams team that has just one win. If the defense can find a way to slow down an offense plagued with injuries, a salvageable season is still in the cards.
