Raiders Coach Antonio Pierce Details His Goals for the Team This Season
The Las Vegas Raiders’ offseason has been filled with speculation surrouding many things, including the future of All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams, which quarterback would win the team’s competition for the starting quarterback position, and how good the team’s defense realistically has the chance of being. With the final preseason game behind them, the Raiders can finally move forward to the regular season.
As the Raiders begin to prepare for the first game of the season, a road divisional game against the Los Angeles Chargers, the Raiders have the chance to get Coach Antonio Pierce’s first season off to a good start
With the season just over two weeks away, Coach Pierce took the time to explain what it is he is looking for from his team this upcoming season. He said being physical is a trait he hopes the team is able to take on. Pierce believes being physical and controlling the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball will play a large part in whether or not the Raiders win or lose on game days.
"Yeah, physical, tough, don't blink, no flinching, and then handling situational football,” Pierce said. “I would like us to improve the line of scrimmage, both on offensive line and defensive line. We talked about winning that, being physical and dominating up front, and that didn't show up in the preseason.”
The Raiders have shown signs of improvement through training camp and the preseason. Shortly after the team’s 24-24 tie with the San Francisco 49ers in the team’s final preseason game, Coach Pierce noted multiple players who had a productive offseason and preseason.
“And one thing I was really excited about was just our return game. I think Tre Tucker and [Tyreik] McAllister both showcased that they got some big play ability, we saw it last night. McAllister, did a great job returning that for us, and Tre Tucker as well."
Coach Pierce has done all he can to help put the Raiders in the position to win. It is now up to the players to execute the coaching staff’s gameplans to the best of their abilities. If they do so, the Raiders could be a formidable team this upcoming season.
