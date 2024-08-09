Raiders Coach Antonio Pierce Is Ready to See Team's RBs in Preseason Action
After running back Josh Jacobs led the Las Vegas Raiders’ rushing attack since being drafted in 2019, the Raiders are headed in a new direction at the running back position.
While Jacobs was one of the best running backs in the National Football League while he was with the Raiders, he and the Raiders front office failed to come to a contractual agreement, leading the Raiders to make the best decision for the team and replace Jacobs with multiple running backs.
None of the running backs on the Raiders roster can replace Jacobs by himself. However, the Raiders do not need any single running back on the team to do so. After replacing Jacobs for the final four games of last season, running back Zamir White has shown he has the potential to be a lead back for the Raiders this upcoming season. Although White has yet to prove he can be a lead back for more than a quarter of a season, he has shown that he is a legitimate option for the team in combination with other running backs.
The Raiders brought back veteran running back Ameer Abdullah, whose strengths complement White’s running game nicely. While White has struggled to catch the ball out of the backfield, limiting the Raiders' offense’s options on third down with White in the game, Abdullah’s ability to run and catch passes opens up the playbook for the Raiders. Raiders General Manager Tom Telesco added veteran running back Alexander Mattison earlier this offseason. Mattison possesses a unique skill set that will benefit Offensive Coordinator Luke Getsy and the Raiders offense this upcoming season.
As the Raiders prepare for their first preseason game this weekend against Mattison’s former team, Coach Antonio Pierce said he is ready to see the running backs in action against a defense other than the Raiders’ defense.
“We’re getting there,” Pierce said. “I’ll be honest. You don’t want to say [wait until] the pads get on, but I do want to see the preseason game. Running backs Alexander Mattison, Zamir White, Ameer Abdullah. It’ll be really good to see those guys in this offense, going against somebody else now. I think what they’ve all done is identify what they do well. It’s our job now to go out there and put them in a position to let them do that.”
