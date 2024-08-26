Raiders Coach Antonio Pierce Keeping All Roster Options Open
Since the end of last season, one of the primary goals for the Las Vegas Raiders was to add depth to the roster to increase the team’s competitive edge.
General Manager Tom Telesco arrived in Las Vegas and quickly began rebuilding the Raiders' roster. Telesco signed multiple veterans in free agency to help improve the Raiders’ roster, with many of those new additions happening at positions of great need for the Raiders this upcoming season, mainly offensive line and defensive line. However, Telesco and Coach Antonio Pierce left no stone unturned when trying to improve the roster this offseason.
The offseason and preseason are over, and the Raiders will soon open their season in Los Angeles against the Los Angeles Chargers. The Raiders will trim their roster and decide who will be on their practice squad. The Silver and Black are days away from opening their season with a pivotal AFC West matchup, but before they can begin to game plan, they must address their roster this week.
Shortly after the Raiders’ preseason finale against the San Francisco 49ers, Pierce made it clear nothing is off the table and that the Raiders will exhaust all options to get better, including the waive wire, if Telesco and Pierce feel there is a player that can help improve the team.
"If we can get better, then we can get better,” Pierce said.
The likelihood of the Raiders using the waiver wire in the next couple of weeks is unclear, and it is unclear what position groups they may be interested in adding to. However, when asked about the team’s depth at the cornerback position, Pierce stated, "Yeah, I think it's still a work in progress."
Pierce’s quick and short response about the depth at the cornerback position could be a clue at the Raiders’ potential plans, should they choose to search the waive wire for players to add to the roster. The Raiders have high hopes for the upcoming season and could be one or two players away from a playoff berth. The waiver wire may be worth the Raiders’ consideration to help solidify a position or two with solid depth pieces before the season starts.
