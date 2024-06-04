Raiders Coach Antonio Pierce Makes His Players Feel Like Family
Coming to a new team for an NFL player could be a difficult thing to do.
Some players spend years in one place and then sign to a new team when they thought they would spend their career in one place. Other players jump from team to team not knowing what it will bring. It is important for an organization or a coach to make players feel at home when they play for their team.
In the latest episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast", our Hondo S. Carpenter Sr. talked about how Las Vegas Raiders coach Antonio Pierce is with his players.
"There is no doubt with the Raiders AP's the boss, but he has invited these people to be part of his family," Carpenter said. "And there is a great sense of welcoming. The veterans of the Raiders have done a magnificent job of making rookies and free agents feel welcome. Not just superstars like Christian Wilkins, there are other guys that are role players, undrafted free agents. I was speaking to a family member of a UDFA, who I happened to have a relationship with, and they were telling me how impressed their family member was. How the veterans treat them, how they embrace them, how they act towards them. And I think that is a very important key detail ... I think it is important to understand, AP understands, he sets expectations.
Pierce is not only bringing back the Raiders culture but also wants to feel a close connection to his players, coaches, and the whole organization. It isn't a secret that Pierce has changed the whole Raiders organization around in a great Raider way.
"AP is setting that standard," Carpenter said. "And I think it is fascinating. ... AP is extremely respectful to the coaches, he is extremely respectful to the players but very demanding of both, and they follow that. ... Guys are talking about game planning and family. It has been a very different place. ... Now you got guys hanging out, sticking around and they are not in a quick hurry to get out of the building. And there is camaraderie. It is different."
