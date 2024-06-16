Raiders Coach Antonio Pierce Reflects on First Offseason at the Helm
Las Vegas Raiders coach Antonio Pierce recently completed his first offseason as a professional head coach. He took a moment to reflect on what has been a different experience for him, as the former player experienced the offseason from a new position than he’s ever experienced.
Pierce believes the offseason was productive for players and the coaches.
"Productive,” Pierce said. “I asked the coaches from the jump to put X's and O's to the side a little bit in the offseason as we started up in phases one and two and got to know one another. Coaches on coaches, coaches to players, and then when the players came in, players to players. I wanted to really build that chemistry, that continuity, that trust, accountability, and communication that we talked about all offseason. I thought it went well.
“When we got on the grass, you can see the excitement, the passion, the love, the effort to play the game. I think the best part about the offseason, you're still in school. And in a sense, when I say you're in school, you're learning. There's been adjustments that the coaches have come up with. We have new staff obviously on offense. Defensively, we added some new pieces to the coaching staff. A lot of good ideas. Then, you want to put it on the grass and see how it comes out and how it works with the players.”
With the offseason coming to an end, the Raiders players will get some time away from football. This will give them time to rest before training camp starts and the grind of another NFL season approaches. Pierce and the coaching staff, however, will continue working behind the scenes in an effort to be as prepared as possible.
“That's the best part about it because now, over the next five weeks, as Patrick Graham would say, you get into the lab. Luke [Getsy], you get in the lab, Tom [McMahon], myself, we get in the lab, and we make the adjustments necessary for what team we have now,” Pierce said. “Because when we first started in phase two, we didn't even have a draft. We didn't have the rookie class. We didn't have all these other pieces. And then you put it all together, and you see how it starts to gel, and your identity and the look of your team starts to mold into what you want it to be."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.