Raiders Coach Antonio Pierce: 'We Are Tired of Losing'
The Las Vegas Raiders have lost three of their last four games and four of their last five.
After entering the season with high hopes, injuries, poor play and a trade request have officially derailed Las Vegas’ season. With the Raiders headed nowhere, fast, Coach Antonio Pierce said the team is tired of losing.
"We're tired of losing the last three weeks,” Pierce said. “We'll start there, right? We need to get this taste out our mouth. We've had opportunities to win those games, and we let them slip away for one reason or another. And now we got a divisional foe that we know very well. That's all we've done is study.”
Pierce and the Raiders have spoken about the importance of their upcoming matchup with the defending Super Bowl champions. Although the Raiders are the last team to beat the Chiefs, Pierce acknowledged that the Raiders are a completely different team than the last time they played.
“Our teams has talked about it,” Pierce said. “We're fired up. We're excited. It has nothing to do with last year's game. That team is not even here this year, and I think for us just to go out there and just compete at a high level, and what I asked our team to do is just for four quarters man, strain. I thought last week we did a really good job when adversity hit.
“There was no flinching, no blinking, and we still had opportunity late in the game to come back and win. And now this game, we’ve got to limit the turnovers, right? It has to be zero, just has to be. And we got to do a good job with penalties, and then obviously doing our job.”
As much as Pierce and the Raiders may be tired of losing, their roster is likely one of the worst in the league. The Raiders have plenty of talent on the roster but they seemingly do not work well enough together to produce wins. This was the case before the team suffered numerous injuries to critical players and before they traded their best offensive player.
The Raiders have serious issues that cannot be fully addressed until the offseason. That means with the season just under halfway complete, the Raiders will have to make the best out of a difficult situation.
With two games against the Chiefs over the next month and road games against the Cincinnati Bengals and Miami Dolphins, the Raiders could be headed toward plenty of more losing over the next few weeks. However, with all of the talented quarterbacks expected to be available in the upcoming draft, the quarterback-needy Raiders may be better off accepting their fate this season.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.