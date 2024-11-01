Raiders Coach Gives Blunt Truth About Offense
The Las Vegas Raiders' offense has yet to find its identity halfway through the season. In its first season under Offensive Coordinator Luke Getsy, the Raiders' offense has struggled in many aspects of the game.
The unit starts games strong, as its first drive has been its best drive many times this season. However, after the first drive, the offense falters.
"I know you like that buzzword," Getsy said. "You guys all like that buzzword, 'Scripted.' But it's not real. Just want to make sure that you understand that. So, it's not like we just say, 'Hey, first-and-10, we're going to take a five-yard penalty at a false start, and then we get rolling again.' So, that wasn't scripted. But no, listen; you go through a plan, and you have a plan. So, the guys are dialed into when we're on the 35-yard line, and these are the things that we're going to attack them with.
“So, this is how we're going to open the game, this is how we're going to continue to play the game, these are the plays off of the plays after we get it and collect information. So, there's not a script, there's not this laid-out thing. It's a focus and attention to detail. And I think as far as the preparation part of it, I think it proves that we're doing a good job as far as how we want to attack people.
Getsy emphasized that while the play calling can improve, so can the execution. He feels, specifically, that the offense does a better job of keeping their energy levels consistent throughout the highs and lows of each game.
The offense has not done this; it often seems to play worse as the game progresses.
“We've just got to continue to improve on that execution part, making sure that it can sustain for four quarters and not kind of be patchy first quarter, second quarter was good, and then you had the two-minute, and then come back strong in the fourth quarter," Getsy said. "So, you had that little lull in the third quarter this time. So, we've just got to make sure we continue to get more consistent with all that.”
The Raiders entered the fourth quarter against the undefeated Kansas City Chiefs, only trailing by four points. It may not have looked like it, but Getsy is correct that if the Raiders had been executed better, they would have had a legitimate shot to beat the undefeated, reigning Super Bowl champions.
Las Vegas' game plan nearly worked, as they had a shot to win late in the game. In the National Football League, that is about as much that can be asked from an offensive coordinator and an offense with the Raiders' deficiencies on that side of the ball.
The Raiders are 2-6, and there is no denying that they are not a good football team. Antonio Pierce has admitted as much.
However, there is also no denying that even with everything that went wrong last Sunday against the Chiefs, Getsy's frustrating offense has every reason to feel like they can beat the Chiefs on Black Friday with a better game plan and execution.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.