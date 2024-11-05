Raiders Coach Is Big-Time Candidate For Top Job Next Season
Since coming over to the Las Vegas Raiders from New York, Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham has turned this defense around.
When Graham became the defensive coordinator, the Raiders defense was one of the worst in the league. Now Graham has this defense flying around making plays and earning respect.
This season has been challenging for this defense. It has lost three starters and battles injuries every week. Starting defensive tackle Christian Wilkins, defensive end Malcolm Koonce, and safety Marcus Epps have been lost for the season.
Even at that, Graham has been excellent with getting the next man up and ready to play. Every player that has stepped foot on the defensive side of the ball this season has shown they are ready to play. They do not look lost out there, either.
Graham has put every player in a position to be successful.
We have seen this young secondary developing to be one of the best in the league.
The Raiders defense has done their part this season in keeping the team in games and giving the offense the opportunities to win games.
Now teams with heading coaching openings after the season will look and give interviews to Graham. Last offseason Graham was one of the finalists for the Seattle Seahawks head coaching job.
Our Hondo Carpenter and The Spun's Matt Hladik talked about Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham on a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
"Patrick Graham continues to be an elite coach," said Carpenter. "He is down three stars. Christan Wilkins, Marcus Epps, and Malcolm Koonce. [Maxx] Crosby has missed a game and has been injured. They have had other injuries. Other than two games this defense continues to play well. Patrick Graham, I do not want him to leave the Raiders ... This guy continues to show his value.
"We have said this a bunch of times, it has been a haul mark in his defense, going back to his time in New York," said Hladik. "They played with struggling offenses. They have always brought it. They have always been the tone setters. They always kept the team in the game and some cases almost single-handedly won games. I think this is a guy who does not necessarily get the attention nationally from the media because the team that he has coached for has not won ... But I think within the NFL. Whether it is the people who study film. To these decision markers on these teams around the league, they understand how good he is.
