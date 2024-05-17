Raiders Coach Qualified for NFL Coaching Program
Las Vegas Raiders defensive running-game coordinator and linebackers coach Mike Caldwell was named a candidate for the NFL Coach Accelerator Program at the upcoming league spring meetings in Nashville. The NFL announced the candidates on Thursday.
The goal of the program is to strengthen the pipeline of diverse coaching candidates in the NFL, allowing franchises and owners to meet with qualified coaches from diverse backgrounds.
The league described it as giving candidates the ability to "build relationships with club owners and executives and further develop and hone their leadership skills." The league states that the "program has successfully contributed to an increase in diverse candidates being interviewed for open positions, and many past participants have been promoted and hired into more senior coaching positions."
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell reiterated the purpose of the Acclerator program.
"In its fifth iteration, this program continues to be an effective avenue for club owners and executives to be exposed to the skillset and unique backgrounds of highly qualified coaching candidates, and for the program's participants to network with one another and engage in professional development sessions," Goodell said.
NFL Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer Jonathan Beane told CBS Sports the impact of the program.
"We want those relationships [between coaches and executives] to deepen. There are mentors that could be mentoring. There are mentees that can be mentored," Beane said. "There are relationships where they could be competing against each other now, but they could be on a team together at some point. And because of that relationship they'll be able to lean on each other and trust each other a little more."
Caldwell joined the Raiders earlier this offseason. Caldwell played in the league for 11 seasons for several teams. He has 16 years of experience as an NFL coach.
Last season, as defensive coordinator for the Jacksonville Jaguars, Caldwell helped the Jaguars finish ninth in rushing yards allowed per game, with 103.1. Caldwell was the Jaguars' defensive coordinator for two seasons.
Caldwell also coached for the Philadelphia Eagles from 2008 to 2012, the Arizona Cardinals in 2013 and 2014, the New York Jets from 2015 to 2018 and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 2019 to 2021.
