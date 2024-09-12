Raiders' Crosby Not Panicking After Week 1, Previews Week 2
The Las Vegas Raiders will face the Baltimore Ravens this Sunday, hoping to avoid a 0-2 deficit.
The Raiders dropped their first game of the season to the Los Angeles Chargers, 22-10. The offense looked out of sorts, and Coach Antonio Pierce made questionable decisions when the team was within striking distance.
Raider Nation may be in disarray after dropping the first game of the year, especially considering this passionate fanbase only wants the best for the Silver and Black.
However, one important member of the organization is not panicking: defensive end Maxx Crosby. He has played on losing Raiders teams and on a Raiders team that made the postseason.
Crosby is putting the Week 1 loss behind him and moving forward, focusing on the Ravens.
Crosby recapped his thoughts on his new podcast, ‘Let’s Go!’ with Jim Gray, legendary coach Bill Belichick, and famed sports writer Peter King.
“Gotta give credit to the Chargers,” Crosby began. “They came out, and they got the better of us. The tough part about it is we felt a lot of the damage that we did was self-inflicted. Those are always tough, but at the end of the day, it’s Week 1. It’s the first time, all of us being together and playing together for a full game, and there’s a lot of good things that we can learn from and there’s a lot of things we can fix and adjust moving forward. So, the outside world, people live in extremes. When you lose, it’s, ‘Oh my God, it’s the end of the world,’ when you win, it’s, ‘Oh my God, we’re going to the Super Bowl.’ I don’t live in that world. Our team doesn’t live in that world. So, we’re just focused on getting better and fixing the things we need to and just continuing to improve.”
Crosby is ready to take on a tough opponent on the road. He is confident the Raiders are engaged and prepared to bounce back.
“We got another tough game coming up, going to Baltimore, playing on the road, they’re 0-1, we’re 0-1, the best team is going to win. So, it starts with the preparation. I know we have damn near the whole team in the weight room right now; everybody worked out, was getting after it this morning; everyone’s positive, and that’s all you can ask for. So, we don’t live in those extremes. We just have to stay even-keeled and keep getting better on a daily basis.”
‘Let’s Go!’ is streaming wherever you get your podcasts.
