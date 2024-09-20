Raiders' Crosby Speaks Highly of Former Teammate
The Las Vegas Raiders are off to a solid start to the 2024 season with a 1-1 record, including an upset victory over the Baltimore Ravens.
However, one former Raider and his new team are making major headlines with their start to the season.
The New Orleans Saints, led by Derek Carr, are off to an explosive start. Carr’s Saints are leading the NFL in points per game at 45.5 and ranking third in the league in total offense.
Carr has thrown for 443 yards, a league-leading five touchdowns, and just one interception in the first two games of the season. The Saints ' offense has found another gear since the addition of Offensive Coordinator Klint Kubiak.
Carr is one of the best quarterbacks in Silver and Black history, but as the organization entered a new phase, it was time to move on from one of their franchise’s all-time passers.
However, there is no bad blood between Carr and some of his old teammates.
Defensive end Maxx Crosby has nothing but love for Carr and had nothing but good things to say about him.
Crosby spoke about Carr’s success on the latest episode of his podcast, "The Rush."
“It’s dope to see, bro,” Crosby said. “I’m happy for D.C. He’s f---ing balling. There’s obviously a lot of factors; they got a new offensive coordinator, too, I know he’s been a help. But yeah, I feel like there’s a million things you can point at, but you can just tell, his confidence and everything, he looks like the Derek we knew. That 2021 Derek when we were going to the playoffs, like, ‘F--- it, I’m taking my shots and doing my thing.’ So, yeah, big shoutout to D.C. He’s balling right now.”
Carr and Crosby were teammates for four seasons in Las Vegas.
Carr is the Raiders’ all-time leader in passing yards and touchdowns.
The Raiders will see Carr for the first time as a Saint this season when the two squads face off in Week 17. It will be the first time Carr faces his former squad.
Crosby will likely try to get after Carr and get him on the ground, but there will be nothing but warm embraces between the two after the game.
Click here to watch the full episode of Crosby’s podcast.
