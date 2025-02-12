Raiders' Crosby Talks Winston Interaction, NFL Honors Experience
Las Vegas Raiders star Maxx Crosby had an enjoyable Super Bowl week.
From reuniting with old friends to sitting on media row, Crosby’s time in New Orleans was busy.
But, according to Crosby, no interaction comes close to when he met free-agent quarterback Jameis Winston.
The veteran Winston has made a name for himself by being one of the most entertaining personalities in the NFL.
Whether he’s asking for divine intervention so he’ll stop throwing interceptions or asking players which team should sign him as a media member, Winston has made NFL fans laugh for years.
Crosby described meeting Winston at NFL Honors on the latest episode of his podcast, The Rush.
“It was hilarious,” he said. “I’m walking down the red carpet, and there’s a million people, ‘Hey! Come here! Do this interview!’ I hit a couple in between. You can’t do every one of them. I’m walking, and then, I see Jameis just standing there in his all-red suit just smiling, cheek-to-cheek. He’s looking at me, and I’m like, ‘Yes.’ I went right to Jameis, and he was all fired up. It was classic. He’s an icon. That’s the only way to describe him.”
Crosby described his time at the NFL Honors show as well.
“We had a great time,” he said. “Me and [Rachel Crosby] and CJ [LaBoy] got to chill and do our thing. It’s a little bittersweet. It’s tough going to things like that. You guys know my goals and expectations. Obviously, having my season cut short, not being a nominee for Defensive Player of the Year, things like that, it gave me some motivation, for sure. I got to soak in the moment, but it was like, ‘Yeah, I’m coming back here for a purpose next year.’”
The Raiders went 4-13 last season, and Crosby missed games for the first time in his career. An ankle injury cut his season short, causing him to miss the final four games of the season.
Now that Pete Carroll’s coaching staff has been finalized, and he has called on Crosby to lead the Silver and Black, Raider Nation is hoping for a resurgent season from their star defensive end and the team.
The Raiders also need a veteran quarterback. Who knows? Maybe Winston is a fit.
You can watch the full podcast episode here.
