Raiders' Crosby: 'We Believe in Our Team'
The Las Vegas Raiders are 1-1 after pulling off the upset on the road against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.
The Raiders’ first game of the season was more of a struggle, but they put that game behind them and picked up their first victory of the season against a good team.
The confidence in the Raiders’ locker room is evident. Coach Antonio Pierce’s squad blocked out the outside noise and went into a tough environment to get their season back on track.
That type of victory speaks to the confidence in the locker room. Defensive end Maxx Crosby said the team has never lost faith.
Crosby discussed his team's mindset on the newest episode of his podcast, "The Rush."
“We really believe in our team,” he said. “We know we have the right people, right guys, and the right culture. That s--- was a special moment. So, it was a big win on the road. It’s one game, though. We got a big win, and now we have Carolina. So, we’re fired up, bro. Energy, vibes are immaculate.”
Crosby also mentioned how important it was for the Raiders to win this game and avoid a 0-2 hole. This win gave the group more confidence than they already had.
“That s--- was massive,” he said. “They earn the respect that they get. At the end of the day, they were the No. 1 seed last year, they have the former MVP, the reigning MVP, and they have a lot of great players, great defense, going to their house, in Baltimore, and yeah, it was just a gritty a-- win, and we found a way, and we never gave up.”
Crosby was happy to break a trend that did not favor the Silver and Black.
“I think I saw a stat as well that the last 49 times the Raiders have been down 10 in the fourth quarter, we’ve lost. 0-49, and we broke that. So, that was f---ing major. Big shoutout to the whole gang, the whole squad. I could go on and on, player for player, but yeah, that was a major win, and we have to keep winning.”
Crosby and the Raiders gained a lot of confidence after beating the Ravens, which they will look to carry throughout the rest of the season.
