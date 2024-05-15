Raiders DB Named Most Underrated Player on Team
The Las Vegas Raiders entered last season with one of the youngest groups of defensive backs in the National Football League.
After parting ways with cornerback Marcus Peters last season and letting cornerback Amik Robertson leave in free agency, the Raiders decided to draft cornerback Decamerion Richardson from Mississippi State. Those two subtractions and the addition of Richardson again give the Raiders one of the youngest groups of defensive backs in the NFL.
Heading into next season, the Raiders hope their already talented and much-improved defense will take another step in the right direction. After their defense was one of the best in the league in some categories and near the top in others, there is still room for growth with the defensive backs unit. They believe safety Tre'von Moehrig will be critical to the unit's next step.
Moehrig is a quiet yet powerful presence in the locker room, but his play on the field speaks for itself. He is far from flashy, but he gets the job done. Moehrig’s veteran presence in the defensive backfield was vital to the unit’s improvement from 2022 to 2023. Now, he’ll look to build upon his production.
Pro Football Focus’ Zoltán Buday believes Moehrig is the most underrated player on the Raiders’ defensive roster.
“Not many draft picks of the Raiders' recent draft picks have developed into above-average players,” Buday said. “Moehrig, the former second-round pick, seems to be one of the exceptions, as he was among the better safeties in the NFL in two of his three seasons since he entered the league. His 83.3 PFF overall grade over the last three weeks of the 2023 season ranked sixth among safeties.”
The Raiders enter next season expecting their team to continue making progress. They hope to improve their team enough to earn at least a wild card spot in the 2024-25 playoffs, if not compete for an AFC West championship. Neither will be possible without a productive season from Moehrig.
As next season nears, the Silver and Black hope Moehrig stays on the same trajectory he’s been on. If he does, it will be good news for the Raiders' hopes next season.
