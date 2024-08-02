Raiders DB Sounds Off on Defense's Goal for 2024
The Las Vegas Raiders under Coach Antonio Pierce will pride themselves on physicality, toughness, passion, and defense. One player that will be key to that goal is safety Tre'Von Moehrig.
Moehrig has been one of the Raiders' mainstays in the secondary since his arrival in 2021 as a second-round pick.
Moehrig told reporters on Thursday that the Raiders defense, now led by Patrick Graham, is looking to establish their dominance this season.
"We want to come in and just dominate," Moehrig said. "Whether be our offense or whatever team we play [against]. We just gonna come in and do our job and as our coaches say, have varsity on varsity ball. Our best against their best, we're going to come out every time.
"Making sure hey, let's line up, everybody do their technique and fundamentals. I would say just, playing more relaxed and not be so 'Oh we gotta do this, we gotta do that.' We just take a deep breathe, you know, do what we have been coached to do, and it'll turn into the play."
Moehrig has started in 47 games over three seasons. He has 193 tackles, four interceptions, and 19 pass deflections. Last season, Moehrig had an above-average Pro Football Focus player grade of 70.2. PFF named Moehrig the 23rd-best safety in the league heading into the 2024 season.
"After a sophomore slump, Moehrig earned a PFF overall grade above 70.0 for the second time in three seasons in 2023," PFF wrote. "While he finished in the top 35 both in coverage and run-defense grades, his end-of-season form was even more impressive. From Weeks 16 to 18, Moehrig’s 83.3 overall grade ranked sixth among safeties."
Moehrig and fellow safety Marcus Epps are vital pieces to the Raiders secondary. The two might be one of the more underrated safety duos in the league. Moehrig said they aren't worried about be overlooked.
"We just try to go out there and just do our best every day, you know, do our job," Moehrig said. "Everything else will come with that, That is how we approach it."
