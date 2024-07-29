Raiders DC Patrick Graham Enjoying the Process of Improving This Offseason
After finishing the second half of last season as one of the top defenses in the league in many statistical categories, Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham and the Las Vegas Raiders are expected to field one of the best defenses in the National Football League this season.
Graham enters his third season as the team’s defensive coordinator. The players' familiarity with him and his scheme has been noticeable throughout Organized Team Activities and training camp.
The Raiders’ defense returned nearly every starter from last season and added one of the best defensive tackles in the league, Christian Wilkins. General Manager Tom Telesco signed the veteran defensive tackle to help take the defense to the next level. In addition to veteran defensive end Maxx Crosby, Wilkins gives Graham and the Raiders two of the best defensive players at their respective positions.
However, returning nearly all of the starters from last season gives opponents an entire season of games to analyze when trying to figure out the Raiders' defense. Graham notes that in the NFL, that can be problematic. Wilkins adds even more flexibility and versatility to what Graham can dial up for the Raiders' defense this upcoming season. He is a welcomed addition to an already talented defense. Graham says he and the players are enjoying the process of adding new wrinkles to the defense’s game plan in training camp.
"I enjoy being in the lab, and with the players we have who have high football IQ, that embrace those challenges of the tinkering, I guess, it's definitely fun for me, and again it goes back to each year is different, and if you try to stay the same, people will catch up, and then we'll get passed by,” Graham said. “So, there's definitely a little tinkering going on. We'll see what sticks and we'll put the best version of our defense out there at the beginning of the season, and hopefully it keeps improving."
When training camp began, Coach Antonio Pierce noted that the team would undoubtedly be carried by its defense this season, even more so than last season. For the Raiders to have a successful 2024-25 season, Graham and the defense must live up to the expectations placed upon them.
