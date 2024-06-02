Raiders DC Patrick Graham on the Challenges of Playing Against 12 Personnel
The Las Vegas Raiders finished last season with one of the best defenses in the National Football League. They made multiple additions to their defense this offseason, which could solidify their position as a top-ten defense in the league. The Raiders drafted one of college football's most talented tight ends in this year’s NFL Draft. Adding Brock Bowers to an offense that already has a young, gifted tight end on the roster in Michael Mayer.
The combination of Bowers and Mayer will allow the Raiders’ offense to run a 12-personnel offense this season. The formation, which includes one running back and two tight ends, allows new Raiders Offensive Coordinator Luke Getsy to feature both of his talented tight ends.
However, as much as the Raiders will run the offensive scheme against opponents, they’ll also practice it against their defense. Raiders Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham feels the Raiders have the players on defense to match up well with the formation.
"One, they can have two three-man surfaces. It's a benefit for us when you have an open surface. So what I mean by open surface - is a two-man surface,” Graham said. “That's the benefit. How are they going to deal with that? Especially when you have a player like Maxx [Crosby] or a player like Malcolm [Koonce], who's on the edge, like how are they going to account for him? Are they going to leave him singled, or are they going to bring somebody over?”
As much as Graham may feel the Raiders have the players on defense to defend against the formation successfully, it still poses difficulties to opposing defenses.
“Once you go to 12 personnel, you've got a chance to close both edges, which makes it tougher on the pass rush, then the check-with-me run game that comes into play there,” Graham said. “And then if you have the unique situation of having pass-catching tight ends, one time, the formation could look like traditional 12, the next time, it could look like traditional 11 personnel. It could look like 21 personnel. So, it forces us to go through a bunch of communication, and it's good to get that work."
