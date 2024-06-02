Raiders' DC Patrick Graham on the Differences for Rookies on the Pro Level
The Las Vegas Raiders recently began their Organized Team Activities. After allowing the rookies to get their feet under them in their own set of practices, the Raiders incorporated their veteran players to the practices with the rookies, giving the younger players their first experience of what life will be like moving forward.
The Raiders undoubtedly had a productive NFL Draft this year, adding many talented pieces to their roster at positions that desperately needed it. Raiders Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham has noticed the rookie’s hard work early but still wants to see the rookies communicate well with their teammates. Graham plans on making communication a primary area of focus for the defense this offseason.
"I don't want to single out the rookies, but thankfully, they've been all in here working really hard, and I believe that his leadership - whether he was a leader before or not, he's going to be forced into a leadership role as a safety,” Graham said. “They've got to make communication calls, they've got to talk to the corners, they've got to talk to the linebackers, they have to talk to the front. So, interested to see how it plays out.”
Las Vegas added multiple players who were successful players on the collegiate level, many of whom were captains on their team or national award winners while in college. Still, Graham says there is a significant difference between being a leader on a college football team and a player in the National Football League.
“This is day two of being out there on the field with the vets. It's going to be a lot different talking to whoever it was at Air Force or one of those rookie mini-camps, and now you got to make a call to Malcolm [Koonce], you've got to make a call to [Robert] Spillane,” Graham said. “These are grown men that you've got to say it was some authority, get it out, be right, or they might turn around and look at you crazy. So, he has a lot to learn, but thankfully, we got GA [Gerald Alexander] is a great coach, and he's working with those guys."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again. Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.