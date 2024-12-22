Raiders DE Chaisson Sounds Off on Former Team Jaguars
One Raider will be facing his old team on Sunday. Defensive end K'Lavon Chaisson will square off against his old team, the Jacksonville Jaguars, in Week 16.
Chaisson was selected in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Jaguars. Chaisson spent four years with the Jaguars before they let Chaisson walk after not picking up his fifth-year option. He went to Carolina, and the Raiders picked up Chaisson after he was released by the Panthers. Chaisson has taken full advantage of his opportunity with the Silver and Black.
"A lot of things play into a factor for sure," said Raiders defensive end K'Lavon Chaisson. "Internal and external factors. But maturity plays a huge factor in it. When you come into a league with wide eyes way behind your ears. You know saying somewhat of success, what I am saying in the level before. The things sometimes you feel like should carry over to the next level do not really transcend in the way that you feel like should or that you expected it to be. There are a lot of things that play into it but just being dialed in, just kind of saying true to the course and believing everything that you work for will pay off in your favorite place."
Chaisson talked about facing his former team and being drafted in the 1st round.
"It means a lot ... It was a lot. But as expected. I do not think it is a bad thing or anything. I always think of things from the outside in. I am a basketball fan, so I think of things ... Somebody comes to my favorite team, the Rockets and I feel like they do not, they are not helping produce. Well, I am going to have some type of feelings you know as well. It just comes with the love, and you know what I am saying the passion for the game as expected. I truly embody it. I am grateful for it. Expectations are a good thing. That means something is expected of you. I appreciate it and I think just going forward, you are still trying to be true to who you are and play within yourself. Do not try to fix everybody else description of it."
