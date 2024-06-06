Raiders DE Malcolm Koonce Continues to Improve
The Las Vegas Raiders are expected to have one of the best defenses in the league after a successful second half of last season. One reason the Raiders’ defense took the next step last season was the emergence of defensive end Malcolm Koonce.
The veteran defensive end entered last season needing to show he had developed into a player the Raiders could depend on moving forward. Last season was Koonce’s third season in the league and while he needed to prove himself, he didn’t get many chances early on.
Once the Raiders fired Josh McDaniels and Coach Antonio Pierce took over, their defense improved to the point of becoming one of the best in the National Football League.
Koonce now enters a contract season and can secure a significant contract with a productive season. After proving he can improve and is coachable, Koonce returned a better player this offseason.
The veteran defensive lineman believes his overall recognition has improved since the end of last season.
"I think just recognition of things [has improved,] Koonce said. “Just recognition of body position for me, or body position of the OT. I would just say that, just recognition of everything."
Koonce said much of his development has come from watching film on himself and the Raiders’ defense but it also comes from studying other players around the league with a similar physical makeup to his own.
"I'd say a little bit of both,” Koonce said. “I mean, I'm watching guys across the league and seeing guys similar to my stature, how they get sacks and how they play the game and stuff like that. So, I think it's that, and then also just being out here and really focusing in being present on what I'm doing."
Koonce has gradually grown into a dependable player for the Raiders. Few people within the Raiders organization have as much riding on this season as Koonce. The veteran defensive end can secure a life-changing contract with an entire season of play. If he can play a full season like the second half of last season, Koonce will be in for a payday in just a few months.
