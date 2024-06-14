Raiders DE Maxx Crosby Can Reach New Heights in 2024
Maxx Crosby is one of the best players in Las Vegas Raiders history, and he’s only heading into his sixth season in the league.
He embodies what it means to be a Raider, bringing the right attitude and intense work ethic day in and day out. He is a three-time Pro Bowler and a two-time second-team All-Pro.
This season, Crosby has a chance to climb the Silver and Black franchise leaderboards and continue to establish himself as one of the franchise’s greats.
Crosby has 52 sacks, ranking fifth all-time in franchise history. He is behind Greg Townsend, Howie Long, Anthony Smith and Bill Pickel.
Crosby can surpass Pickel and Smith this season if he records six sacks, placing him third all-time in franchise history at just 26 years old. He has posted seasons of 10, 7.0, 8.0, 12.5 and 14.5 sacks in his career, so six should be easily attainable.
Crosby currently ranks 22nd in franchise history in total tackles. He has improved his tackle totals in the last three seasons, going from 56 in 2021 to 89 in 2022 to 90 in 2023.
If Crosby improves on that number again, recording at least 91 tackles, he would rise to 13th all-time in franchise history in tackles.
He is already the team’s all-time leader in tackles for loss with 88. This is an area Crosby thrives in, so he can strengthen his grip on this record next season. Crosby has led the league in each of the past two seasons in tackles for loss.
Crosby is also the franchise’s all-time leader in quarterback hits with 124. He is 40 hits ahead of the next-highest-ranked player. Crosby is constantly at the top of the league in this statistic and should continue to be so in 2024.
Crosby's leading the Raiders in statistics and quickly rising leaderboards early in his career are impressive. Having years of high-level play ahead of him could mean he will break even more franchise records in the future, and those records could stand for years.
Although Crosby has individual goals for himself, the one thing he would trade all of them for is a Lombardi Trophy.
