Raiders DE Maxx Crosby Has no Problem With Playing in the Preseason
For some, it may come as a surprise that the Las Vegas Raiders played their starters on both sides of the ball in their last two preseason games. When it comes to the preseason, teams typically play starters for just a series or two. But for the Raiders, starters have played a quarter or two in each preseason game so far.
Coach Antonio Pierce has come out and said if players are healthy, they are playing. And the players do not have a problem with it.
"It's on the coaches," said Raiders All-Pro edge rusher Maxx Crosby after Saturday's preseason game. "AP wanted us to play a little bit in the preseason. Everyone has their own philosophy. You see the Chiefs, these guys are playing a little bit. Everyone has their own thing. Some teams do not play at all. I have not played much in the preseason at all in my career. But every time we get to go out there, play some ball, it is fun."
" ... For me, it is literally just day to day process. That is all that matters to me. One percent improvement every day. Whether that is playing zero snaps in the preseason or playing a little bit. Regardless, we are still in training camp, and we are just focused on being the best version of ourselves. So, we got a lot of work to do. ... Got a lot of work to do as a unit. A lot of guys trying to prove themselves, make the team, and that is what we are focused right now. I know we are not playing next week. So, we are going to see a lot of guys get after it. We are excited for them to get an opportuntiy and continue improving. It's that time. It's about a week unit the cut, so just got to improve overall across the board."
Now that the starters will not play in the final preseason game, they will get a chance to recover and get ready for Week 1 in Los Angeles.
The Raiders will close out preseason play against the 49ers at Allegiant Stadium on Friday.
